KNOXVILLE — Harper Auto Square celebrated its biggest crowd ever at a Cars and Coffee event. Car lovers from around the world came together to enjoy a variety of cars.

"It's the biggest crowd ever at cars and coffee, over 5000 cars already and they still have two hours to go," said Bill Johnson with Harper Auto Square.

From exotic cars to classic hot rods, the lot at West Town Mall filled with cars and an estimated 8,000 people. The large number of cars led to an "overflow situation."

"You don't have to own a Ferrari to come out here," said Johnson. "Everyone is welcome."

Cars and Coffee will return to Knoxville in the fall.

