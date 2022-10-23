Cars and Coffee event returns, bringing hundreds of enthusiasts to West Town Mall

The Cars and Coffee event gives hobbyists a chance to see new models of cars and chat about them with other enthusiasts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Malls are usually packed Sunday morning, as crowds fill the stores searching for deals over the weekend. But on Oct. 23, West Town Mall was especially packed when hundreds of car enthusiasts flocked to the parking lot for the return of Cars and Coffee.

The regular event showcases some of the latest models in the car world, ranging from Maseratis, Porsches, Jaguars, Jeeps, Dodges and several other makes. Some people showed off their takes on classic models, refurbished with new equipment.

"My favorite thing is seeing all these people walking around with a smile on their faces. That lets you know that you're doing the right thing," said one of the organizers of the event.

It gave car enthusiasts a chance to meet others who share the same hobby and allowed them to talk about some of the cars they saw parked at the event.