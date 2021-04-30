Cars line up for information about Sevier Co. senior services, food and music during drive-thru event

People lined for the drive-thru "Senior Expo" in Sevier County Friday afternoon, where they could find services and information about resources for seniors.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Cars lined up on Chapman Highway in Sevier County on Friday for a drive-through "Senior Expo."

The event was hosted by Sevier County ElderWatch, a community group working to combat elder abuse and exploitation. During the event, people could grab a free meal and a free bag of cleaning supplies. There was also a pickleball demonstration where participants could try their hand at the game.

The event also had music as drivers perused a parking lot filled with exhibitors offering senior products and services. Organizers said it was meant to be an event where people could find information about senior services in Sevier County.

"The vendors, it finally gives them an opportunity to talk to the seniors," said Todd Heptinstall, the president of the Sevier County Council on Aging. "We've been kind of restricted for a while, and so it gives them an opportunity to share that information that they have."

Officials said more than 70 exhibitors showed up, including home health agencies, dermatologists and chiropractors. Hundreds of people participated in their cars, according to officials.

It was held at the My People Senior Activity Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.