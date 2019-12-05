JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The campus community of Carson-Newman University is mourning the news that Dr. Angela Holder, chair of the music department, died early Sunday morning.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of one of our own,” said interim University President Paul Percy. “Dr. Holder was a professional educator, a student mentor, and a true friend to our campus community. Her love of music and her students could be seen every time she performed or helped direct a performance. Our prayers of peace and comfort are with her family at this time.”

Holder, who was an associate professor of music, joined Carson-Newman’s faculty in 2003. Along with being a member of the voice faculty, she was director of Redemption, the University’s Christian contemporary group sponsored by the music department.

“Angela Holder was one of the best people that I have known,” said Dr. Clark Measels, professor of music. “In addition to being warm and caring, she loved C-N and went way above and beyond to help all of our students. She was a great chair of music. Both our students and faculty will tell you that she was a great teacher. She truly showed the love and joy of Christ. I miss her as a friend, colleague, musician, and boss.”

The Knoxville native taught for eight years at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky prior to teaching at C-N.

She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a Bachelor of Music degree in vocal performance from Carson-Newman, a Master of Music degree in vocal performance from the University of Tennessee and the Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was a member of Tennessee Music Educators Association and the National Association of Teachers of Singing, where she held the office of Tennessee NATS secretary/treasurer.

Holder was a soprano soloist on a number of occasions including Saint Saens’ Christmas Oratorio, Rutter’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Missa Solemnis and with the University’s choirs.

Holder was a member of Knoxville’s Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Tim and parents Carol and Jack Easterday of Knoxville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.