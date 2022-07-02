Carson-Newman nursing students thankful for donations after November fire destroyed equipment

Thanks to the donations, the students were able to continue simulation labs and classroom activities in the top floor of the Henderson Humanities Building.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A tough loss for nursing students in East Tennessee turned into a lesson in generosity after a November fire broke out at the Pedersen Nursing Building at Carson-Newman University.

The fire ruined much of their the school's training equipment.

However, students are starting this semester in a temporary building full of donated gear. Several schools and people stepped in to lend a helping hand during their time of need, donating money and supplies to the department.

"They really did come to our aid to make sure we were ready to continue welcoming nursing students into the program," Nursing Department Chair Lana Spence said.

"I love being in the lab because I'm a very big with hands-on learning. They're very good at giving us the constructive criticism that we need, but also like rooting for us," student Rebekah Williams said.