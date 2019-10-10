JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Over 40% of 4-year college students nationwide don't have enough affordable, nutritious food.

That's according to a 2019 survey by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice. But Carson-Newman University is working to keep their students fed and clothed with a new food pantry and career closet.

It's called "The Store" -- a one-stop-shop for students who might not be able to afford food or professional clothing.

Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler said the university is committed to positive change.

“I am so grateful to be a part of a community who not only sees a need and prays about a need, but through the empowerment of the Lord, meets a need,” Fowler said. “We are a community of difference-makers.”

University officials said the $10,000 renovations needed to begin The Store came through donations, grants and volunteer workers.

Food pantries and professional clothing closets are becoming a reality at more schools. UT's "Smokey's Closet" also provides free clothes to the university's students.

School officials say the career closet will make a difference for students who want to begin their professional careers.