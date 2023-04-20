Carson-Newman University breaks ground on future site of new residence life complex

They said that the West Campus Commons is slated to welcome students in the fall of 2024 and is the largest construction project in the university's history.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Leaders at Carson-Newman University broke ground on the future site of a new residence life complex — the largest construction project in the university's history.

They said the new complex will be named "West Campus Commons," and is expected to welcome students in the fall of 2024. They said it will be more than 110,000 square feet large and will be adjacent to the Appalachian Commons student apartment complex.

They said University Housing Solutions, a developer, is helping build the new complex. They said they worked closely with Barber McMurry Architects, an architectural firm, to map out future construction with a 20-year master plan.

The twin living facilities will house 524 beds, connected by a two-story "Community Connector." Inside that building will be a large gathering and gaming space on the first floor and study space on the second floor.

The space will include open study areas, and breakout areas for students to collaborate in smaller study groups. The university also said they are exploring food options for residents.