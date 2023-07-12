Construction on accessibility improvements at Carter Park to start in July

The improvements will include work on the ballparks, the senior center and the library.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Contractors are starting work on accessibility improvements at Carter Park. According to a release from Knox County, the improvements will include work on its ballparks, the senior center and the library.

Carter Park was chosen as the first site which should get improvements in Knox County's ADA Transition Plan, completed in 2020. It will undergo a year of construction to implement improvements and make the park more accessible for people with disabilities. The improvements were drawn up by planning and engineering consultants from Kimley-Horn.

The first phase of the project will begin in July and will focus on updates to the restroom facilities and concession stand near the county baseball fields. In October, the second phase will start addressing the park's multipurpose field as well as its restrooms, concessions and parking. There will also be improvements to the youth baseball field and greenway.

The third phase is expected to start in early 2024 and will address the nearby public library and senior center. A fully accessible playground will be relocated, expanded and installed during the third phase, according to a release from Knox County leaders.

The fourth phase, addressing the basketball court and picnic shelter area, will start in either April or May of 2024.