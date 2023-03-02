Caryville Cares hosts dance event to raise money for inclusive playground

The fundraiser is named "Dancing with the Stars" and organizers said that all money raised goes directly to supporting the community's first inclusive playground.

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — Caryville Cares is expected to host a fundraiser Thursday evening to support the community's first inclusive playground. It's called "Dancing With the Stars," and is expected to bring together Campbell County stars to compete head-to-head with their best dance routines.

They said all the money raised goes to supporting the community's inclusive playground, which includes different kinds of equipment for children with disabilities. They will have two hosts for the fundraiser: a seven-year-old boy with was born with bilateral clubfeet, and Allen Miller, a middle school teacher in LaFollette.

The seven-year-old, Craig Griffin, has had to walk several times after going through surgeries, casting, bracing and physical therapy, Caryville Cares said.

"Kids like our superhero Craig are why we believe in building an all-inclusive playground here in our community," Caryvilel Cares said on social media.

Tickets for the event cost $10. Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 7 p.m. It will be at the Campbell County High School.