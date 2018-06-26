A higher than normal number of cases of Hepatitis A Virus has been seen by the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department, according to WRCBWRCB.

Typically, about one case a year is reported to the department, yet since early May 2018, four cases have been reported according to a news release.

With the current Hepatitis A outbreak in Middle Tennessee, and other similar outbreaks in other states, the Health Department wants residents to be aware of the possible threat.

The Health Department continues to investigate current cases, monitor for new cases, educate the community on how the disease is spread and how it can be prevented, and conduct a vaccination program for high-risk individuals.

“Hepatitis A is a contagious, vaccine-preventable liver infection,” says Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Valerie Boaz, “Hepatitis A usually spreads by the fecal-oral route through ingestion of contaminated food or drinks, close person-to-person contact with an infected person, and sexual contact with an infected person.”

The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the disease is to get the Hepatitis A vaccine along with good hand hygiene, such as washing hands with soap and warm water after going to the bathroom, changing a diaper, or before preparing food. Also, avoid using recreational drugs.

Although anyone can get the disease, people most at risk for Hepatitis A infection in this multi-state outbreak include those experiencing homelessness, people who use drugs recreationally, and men who have sex with men.

Anyone with these risk factors is eligible to receive free Hepatitis A vaccine at any of Chattanooga's Health Department locations, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

