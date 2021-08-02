Catherine Wiley's descendants donate three paintings to KMA

The three canvases donated by the artist’s descendants embody the artist’s characteristically American adaptation of French Impressionism.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art has received three paintings by famed Knoxville Impressionist Catherine Wiley from the family of the artist’s grandnephew, the late Edwin P. Wiley of Milwaukee.

The three canvases donated by the artist’s descendants embody the artist’s characteristically American adaptation of French Impressionism.

“This extraordinary gift immensely enriches the KMA’s holdings of this indispensable East Tennessee artist,” according to KMA Executive Director David Butler.

After training in New York and New England, Anna Catherine Wiley (1879-1958) returned to Knoxville and soon began to energize the artistic community in a variety of capacities. She taught art at the University of Tennessee, helped organize large-scale national art exhibitions, and was a driving force in the Nicholson Art League, an important local art association.

Wiley’s career was cut short in 1926 when mental illness forced her to be placed in an assisted living facility, where she remained for the rest of her life.