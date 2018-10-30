Knox County — Officials are now investigating the cause of a fire that occurred early Tuesday morning in East Knox County on Flint Gap Road, according to a press release from Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Fire crews responded just after midnight to a trailer on Flint Gap Road. However, they did not start to extinguish the fire right away.

They waited until the Knox County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and declared it safe due to a history of violence towards uniformed personnel at the address, which was 6933 Flint Gap Road, according to the release.

"Crews arrived to find a single wide trailer fully involved with fire," the release said. "Attack lines were deployed and a defensive attack ensued."

The property owners were not there at the time of the fire, the release said, and no injuries or damage to nearby structures was reported.

