Cazzy's restaurant to reopen Tuesday, 9 days after 2 employees were fatally shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Nine days after two employees were killed at a Knoxville restaurant, it will reopen its doors to customers on Tuesday.
On Sunday, January 24, a former employee of Cazzy's Corner Grill in West Knoxville gunned down two other employees.
26-year-old Alexis Clayton and 50-year-old Rob Goebel died from their injuries.
“The team at Cazzy’s is grateful for the outreach, and comforting thoughts and prayers from our loyal customers and friends,” said owner Matt Kaye. “Alexis and Rob meant so much to our team and our community, and through their example they epitomized all that makes Cazzy’s a special restaurant. Loved by all, they were bright leaders who inspired others, and their loss has been devastating. We invite you to honor their memory, and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow when we reopen our restaurant.”
Cazzy's will reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The man investigators believe was the shooter, Christopher Robert MacGuire, 27, fatally shot himself after leaving the restaurant. KPD said the shooting happened after an altercation inside the restaurant.