Cazzy's restaurant to reopen Tuesday, 9 days after 2 employees were fatally shot

“The team at Cazzy’s is grateful for the outreach, and comforting thoughts and prayers from our loyal customers and friends,” said owner Matt Kaye. “Alexis and Rob meant so much to our team and our community, and through their example they epitomized all that makes Cazzy’s a special restaurant. Loved by all, they were bright leaders who inspired others, and their loss has been devastating. We invite you to honor their memory, and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow when we reopen our restaurant.”