CBT cancels remaining "Orient Express" performances because of illness

Illness has prompted the Clarence Brown Theatre to cancel all remaining performances of "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express," the theater announced Friday.

The box office is working on issuing refunds to ticket purchasers. It is closed so workers can process refunds.

Anyone with questions is asked to send email inquiries to box_office@utk.edu.

Agatha Christie's murder mystery was the kickoff show for the company's annual bill in the 2022/23 season. Some performances had already taken place.

As recently as Thursday, the box office was rescheduling shows in response to illness. On Friday, the company announced it would have to shut down the rest of the run.