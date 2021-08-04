x
Local News

CCSO: 3-year-old child injured in a lawnmower accident Wednesday evening

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said that the child was injured when their foot slid under the lawnmower.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said that a 3-year-old child was injured Wednesday evening in a lawnmower accident.

They said that the lawnmower went over the child's foot and that it was hit by the mower's blade. No other injuries were known as of Wednesday night, and the child was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to a release from officials.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the incident on Highland Ridge Drive, police said.

Information about the child's condition was not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

