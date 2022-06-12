CCSO: Body found in Norris Lake near LaFollette

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office also said a vehicle was found in the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies found the body of an unidentified male in Norris Lake, near LaFollette.

They said the body was found at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. They also said a vehicle was found in the water.

Several agencies were still working at the scene Tuesday afternoon. They said it was an ongoing investigation.

Additional information about the incident, such as the identity of the person and the circumstances surrounding their death, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.