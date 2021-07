It is unclear when the obstruction will be cleared.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lantana Road in Cumberland County is closed after a truck carrying slaughter house remains has overturned, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO said that the truck overturned approximately 200 yards past Flynns Cove Road.

CCSO said that It is unclear what time the road will be back open.

** GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. **