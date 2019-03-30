The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help find a missing LaFollette woman who could potentially be in serious danger.

The CCSO said 26-year-old Shenna Baird was reported missing after they received a call from an unidentified man Friday afternoon.

The man had told the dispatcher he had witnessed a 'disturbing event' involving Baird and he was concerned for her well-being.

The man told authorities it happened at 2080 Long Hollow Road in LaFollette. The caller said he saw Baird in the front seat of a small red car with 'a busted head with blood gushing from her face.'

The caller identified the driver of the car as 32-year-old James Peter Eberharter -- a wanted man out of LaFollette according to the CCSO.

The man went on to tell authorities he saw a child let out of the car before Eberharter sped off.

Ebertharter is out of jail on a $500,000 bond and is wanted for violating probation.

Shenna Baird (left) and James Eberharter (right)

CCSO

Anyone that has seen either Baird or Eberharter is asked to call Sheriff Goins at (423) 562-7446.