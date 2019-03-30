The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help find a missing LaFollette woman who could potentially be in serious danger.

The CCSO said 26-year-old Shenna Baird was reported missing after they received a call from an unidentified man Friday afternoon.

The man had told the dispatcher he had witnessed a 'disturbing event' involving Baird and he was concerned for her well-being.

The man told authorities it happened at 2080 Long Hollow Road in LaFollette. The caller said he saw Baird in the front seat of a small red car with 'a busted head with blood gushing from her face.'

The caller identified the driver of the car as 32-year-old James Peter Eberharter -- a wanted man out of LaFollette according to the CCSO.

The man went on to tell authorities he saw a child let out of the car before Eberharter sped off.

Ebertharter is out of jail on a $500,000 bond and is wanted for violating probation.

Campbell County woman missing La Follette - Shenna Baird
Shenna Baird (left) and James Eberharter (right)
CCSO

Anyone that has seen either Baird or Eberharter is asked to call Sheriff Goins at (423) 562-7446.