New info came out of the state of Illinois, the CDC and several health organizations on Thursday.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a second case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Chicago.That makes six inside of the United States.

"The second case is a Chicago man and the husband of the first confirmed case in Illinois," Ezike said.

Here is why this is important.

"This second case did not travel to China, making this the first person-to-person transition of the novel virus in the US," she added.

That is key. The World Health Organization said there has been human-to-human transmission in three countries outside of the China. However, in the U.S. this is the first and they are still using caution.

"There are 21 people in Chicago who are considered persons under investigation," Ezike said. "We are not recommending the general public canceling activities or not going out of their homes."

On a global level the World Health Organization is calling some attention to the virus.

"I'm declaring a public health emergency of international concern over a global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, " WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He then explained the main reasons why.

"We are declaring this not because of what's happening in china but because of what's happening in other countries," Ghebreyesus said. "Our greatest concern is for the potential of the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems."

The organization said it will take a global effort of several institutions to stop the spread.

The U.S. Government also upgraded a travel advisory for China to Level 4 -- advising people not to travel to the country due to the spread of the virus.

