KFD: Unit badly damaged after unattended candle sparks fire at Cedar Ridge Apartments

KFD said no one was hurt. The occupants of the affected apartments were able to relocate with family.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire significantly damaged an apartment unit in South Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, several trucks responded to a fire at Cedar Ridge Apartments at 610 Sunbeam Lane around 3:48 p.m. Sunday.

KFD said the first engine was able to quickly put the fire out after it arrived, but 6 trucks -- including 16 firefighters and two chiefs -- responded.

The department said an unattended candle left near a couch started the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire. The apartment unit was significantly damaged, and nearby units had minor smoke damage.

KFD said the occupants of the apartments were able to relocate with family.

Credit: Knoxville Fire Dept.
Credit: KFD

