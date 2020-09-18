Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with these delicious deals

We know what we're doing for lunch today!

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept.18, which is awesome.

What's even more awesome? All the cheesy, delicious deals you can score on that day!

Here's how to get cheeseburgers for cheap, according to USA Today:

McDonald's: McDonald's is offering a $.50 double cheeseburger if you order through their app tomorrow. Once you download the app, you can access the deal one of two ways: use Mobile Order and Pay and add the deal to your order, or scan the deal code at the drive-thru, front counter or kiosk. Limit one offer per customer.

Wendy's: To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy's is bringing back pretzel buns and the "new and improved" Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.

Burger King: Have it your way with special and discounts on the Burger King app.

Applebee's: Get any Handcrafted Burger with fries and a drink for $8.99 Friday for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Red Robin: Through Sunday, score a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on all burgers. For online orders, use promo code BOGO.

Steak 'n Shake: Loyalty app members get $2 off the Double ‘n Cheese Steakburger from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24. Limit one per order, per visit and only valid on orders placed through the app.