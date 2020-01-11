Celebrating Halloween and trick-or-treating in a pandemic

With some restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, East Tennesseans found a way to still celebrate Halloween.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — From drive-thrus to automated candy machines, parents are finding ways to get treats in the hands of all the little ghouls and ghosts in their neighborhood as they navigate trick-or-treating during a pandemic.

"This year has been rough as it is. We just wanted to make it easy and give the kids Halloween," said Matt Weaver.

People are finding new ways to give kids the same ol' thrill of Halloween.

"When we found out it was a drive-thru event, we loaded up the kids on the trailer and decided to bring everybody through," one parent said.

With some restrictions on tricking and treating at the caution of health officials, great costumes, loud screams and a few boos were heard here and there.

Parents are still being mindful of COVID-19.

"Safety is your first and number one priority," a parent said.

Despite the workarounds, they are still managing to give kids the joy of the holiday.

"I think also getting out and spending time with your family and friends is one of the key and important things in life," a parent said.