Cemex Knoxville employee killed after coal pile collapsed in 'tragic industrial accident,' KPD says

"All signs indicate that the death was the result of a tragic industrial accident," KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Cemex employee died after a large pile of coal collapsed on top of them, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the Cemex plant on Cement Plant Road around 7:45 a.m. Saturday after employees found the victim's body underneath a large pile of coal.

Police said it took several hours for Knoxville Fire Department crews to excavate and recover the man's body. KPD identified him as Thomas Mitchell, 21, of Blaine.