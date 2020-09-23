'The Census is one of the most important things we as citizens can do': Deadline one week away

At stake are millions of dollars in funding for Knoxville programs, census totals determine the aid that community programs receive from the government.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline to fill out the U.S. Census is one week away.

One of those programs, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program "LIHEAP" affects something we use everyday, our utilities. More than 6,000 households are served through the program.

"It assists those low-income families who need help with their utility bills. That's electric or natural gas, there are an array of options," explained Ceceila Waters, Director of Energy and Community Services.

This program is available to those who meet a certain monthly income or face a situation like a job loss, and with the pandemic, there has been a rise in the need. Water said March was particularly difficult.

"A home is not a home without those utilities and food and shelter its very important. The aspect of the LIHEAP program is to keep those homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer," Waters said.

If the census is complete now more people can be helped through this program in the future.

"The census is one of the most important things we as citizens can do, every year we have the census, it gives us a count of the people in our community and what our community needs. Right now we need all the help we can get," Waters said.

You can fill out the census in several different ways.

Census workers are going door to door to help people fill out their surveys.