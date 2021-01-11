Central Bearden church opposing proposed car wash off Deane Hill

The location sits right behind Central Bearden across the street from their playground.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Central Bearden Baptist Church is making it known they do not want a car wash situated near their church.

Harper Auto Wash is proposing building a new auto wash station across the street from Central Bearden's playground at the western end of Anderson Drive. Shannon Harper, the owner of the company, said this will be his third location, saying it will fill a need people have asked for in the area.

“East of Bearden Hill, that was what most of our customers said it needs to be right around the Papermill/Kingston Pike area,” Harper said.

However, Gary Schmieder, the church's administrator, and other leaders said a car wash and a daycare are not a good mix.

“It's like putting banana ice cream and bacon; the two just don't go together,” said Schmieder.

The church owns most of that surrounding property except for the area of the proposed car wash. One of their main concerns is safety.

“We feel like it's dangerous, and we’re worried about toddlers that can get loose of parents... run across the road,” said Schmieder.

They are also worried about access, and there’s only one way people will be able to get to it.

“The way to the car wash down this road on Anderson Drive. They're projecting up to 250 cars a day," said Schmieder.

But there could be a solution.

“We've had some conversations about exchange and changing the access to Deane Hill,” said Harper.

Dozens of people are chiming in about the plan on the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission's website: some for it, some against it.

"We're encouraging our people to write public comments to the staff and planning commission to oppose the project," Schmieder said.