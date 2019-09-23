KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Central Cinema is hosting a fundraiser for the family of Erik Phillips, the man who drowned in the Tennessee River Tuesday, Sept. 17 after witnesses said he jumped from a rail bridge.

The event falls on the weekly skate video night and will honor Phillips. Central Cinema said 40% of ticket sales will be donated to his family, and a series of videos honoring Erik will be selected by monthly skate night curator Chris Albiston.

