Central Depot, a prominent Old City bar, will close its doors after Halloween

Central Depot said its final days open to the public will be October 25 through October 31.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Central Depot has been a prominent hangout spot and event space for many groups across Knoxville. Many knew it as a casual place that served a variety of beers and cocktails and hosted many kinds of bands for live music as well as a few comedians for comedy nights.

On Sunday, they announced that they would close their doors for the last time on Halloween. October 31 will mark the last day it's open to the public, according to their post on social media.

"It’s the kind of post that most of us have seen countless times. I’m here to tell you that, regardless of how many of 'these' I’ve read in the past, devising the appropriate group of words to assist in sharing this news is proving impossible. That said, let’s get to it," the post said. "Central Depot will be permanently closing its doors. Our last day will be Halloween, Monday, October 31st."

The last days when people will be able to enjoy a drink there will be Tuesday, October 25, through October 31. They said staff would take October 23 and October 24 off to regroup.

"Please, come join us this next week in celebrating the end of an era," they said on social media.