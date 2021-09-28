Centro Hispano of East Tennessee to hand out 2021 Latino Awards on Sept. 30

These are some of the nominees for the 2021 Latino Awards to be handed out online on Thursday, September 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On September 30, 2021 Centro Hispano of East Tennessee will pay tribute to the women and men making a difference in our community with the online 2021 Latino Awards.

Each year, the Latino Awards event brings people together to celebrate Latinos, Latinas and community allies doing outstanding work in the community.

The awards will be handed out in 3 categories:

The Latino Community Leader Award

The Latino Ally Award

Best Latino Restaurant

Click here to meet the 2020 winners

The nominees come from different backgrounds but all share a commitment to helping Centro Hispano, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that serves the Latino community throughout East Tennessee.