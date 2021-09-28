Centro Hispano of East Tennessee to hand out 2021 Latino Awards on Sept. 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On September 30, 2021 Centro Hispano of East Tennessee will pay tribute to the women and men making a difference in our community with the online 2021 Latino Awards.
Each year, the Latino Awards event brings people together to celebrate Latinos, Latinas and community allies doing outstanding work in the community.
The awards will be handed out in 3 categories:
The Latino Community Leader Award
The Latino Ally Award
Best Latino Restaurant
The nominees come from different backgrounds but all share a commitment to helping Centro Hispano, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that serves the Latino community throughout East Tennessee.
