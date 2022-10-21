Centro Hispano recruiting ESL volunteers

Knox County is home to more than 28,000 Latinos — many who don't speak English. Centro Hispano of East Tennessee aims to help by providing English classes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Centro Hispano de East Tennessee will be recruiting volunteers at Pellissippi State Community College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m to join their classes to teach English as a second language.

They are looking for people who are interested in teaching English to Spanish speakers during the week.

Classes start Tuesday and they are expecting about 150 Latino students.

Lily Hardwig, the Adult Education Coordinator at Centro Hispano, said the last cycle was their busiest ever and they are looking for your help.

"The sheer number of people that come in and take these classes really shows the need in East Tennessee," Hardwig said. "I think a lot of people don't realize what a thriving Latino population we have here in Knoxville."

►Versión en español: Centro Hispano esta reclutando voluntarios de ESL

Students come from all backgrounds, ages and different Latin American countries -- all looking to learn English.

"We see everyone, so it's people who have migrated here either two weeks ago, or like 20 years ago. You never know," Hardwig said. "We also have a huge range of education levels and professional experience."

Centro is also offering child care during the classes.

Centro said you do not need to be a professional to teach and that all levels of English proficiency are welcome.

"We've never put a cap on our volunteers, we are always looking to find more people," Hardwig said.