'So upset' | Cerebral Palsy Center closes Knoxville boarding home due to financial problems

State records show the center is one of 13 licensed boarding homes for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the entire state.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cerebral Palsy Center's residential program shut down for good. Executive Director Angelia Jones said it had operated under capacity for the four or five years she's run the program.

"Without all the rooms being rented out, it's a really difficult financial proposition," she said. "We've tried to figure out ways to make that work, but without full occupancy, it doesn't."

The facility at 2014 Highland Avenue can house up to ten people, Jones said. In the past few years, she said they typically help seven or eight people at a time.

Last month, she notified families that the boarding home would close its doors on September 15. Then, the timeline shifted.

"We've had staff who've taken jobs at other places, who just said, 'I'm not coming back,' because they knew it was winding down," she said. "Without 24/7 staff, we can't be open."

"Christopher has really enjoyed this place because he was independent," Doris Hager said. "He has his own things. He does his own thing. He has a job."

Hager's son, Christopher, first moved into the facility in 1995. He's lived there ever since.

"It was a wonderful place when he first moved in," she said. "My goal is for them to find a place like it used to be here, to where they're involved in the community and they're treated like a human being."

For now, Doris is taking Christopher home to live with her until they can find a new place for him to live independently.

"You can't expect them to do something in 30 days, much less 24 hours. They're still working on it," she said. "I don't have the accommodations because of my situation at the house, but he has a couch to sleep on ... It's just not right."

Angelia Jones said she made sure everyone has a temporary place to live, although finding permanent housing could be more difficult.

"I think we're all frustrated with it and I wish I had better answers," she said. "It just depends on what someone needs. If they need a roll-in shower, that may absolutely take a little longer to find."