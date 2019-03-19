KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Just for making the NCAA Tournament, Rick Barnes and Holly Warlick have a little more change in their pockets.

An even bigger payoff will come, however, if their teams go all the way to the Final Four, records show.

Barnes already qualifies for a $125,000 bonus because the Vols are playing in the tournament, which started Tuesday. His compensation will go up if the team advances to the Sweet 16 -- $150,000 -- or the Elite Eight -- $200,000.

If Admiral Schofield, Grant Williams and company make it to the Final Four, Barnes stands to make $250,000.

Tennessee basketball had three players on the All-SEC Teams. Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield on the first team and Jordan Bone on the second team.

Associated Press

And if they win it all, something UT never has done in basketball? He'll get $500,000.

Warlick's contract isn't as lucrative. But she will profit if the Lady

Vols, who have had a rocky season, can hang in there.

For making the NCAA contest, she's entitled in her contract to $20,000.

It only gets better from there.

If the Lady Vols reach the Sweet 16, Warlick stands to make $40,000. A berth in the Elite Eight would net her $60,000.

An appearance in the Final Four would result in an $80,000 bonus for the coach. And if the ladies win it all, which would seem a longshot this year, Warlick stands to pocket an extra $150,000.

Barnes' current compensation for coaching the men is more than $3 million. Warlick gets about $690,000, her contract shows.