KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Just for making the NCAA Tournament, Rick Barnes and Holly Warlick have a little more change in their pockets.
An even bigger payoff will come, however, if their teams go all the way to the Final Four, records show.
Barnes already qualifies for a $125,000 bonus because the Vols are playing in the tournament, which started Tuesday. His compensation will go up if the team advances to the Sweet 16 -- $150,000 -- or the Elite Eight -- $200,000.
If Admiral Schofield, Grant Williams and company make it to the Final Four, Barnes stands to make $250,000.
And if they win it all, something UT never has done in basketball? He'll get $500,000.
Warlick's contract isn't as lucrative. But she will profit if the Lady
Vols, who have had a rocky season, can hang in there.
For making the NCAA contest, she's entitled in her contract to $20,000.
It only gets better from there.
If the Lady Vols reach the Sweet 16, Warlick stands to make $40,000. A berth in the Elite Eight would net her $60,000.
An appearance in the Final Four would result in an $80,000 bonus for the coach. And if the ladies win it all, which would seem a longshot this year, Warlick stands to pocket an extra $150,000.
Barnes' current compensation for coaching the men is more than $3 million. Warlick gets about $690,000, her contract shows.