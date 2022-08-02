UT partners with the Change Center to host community and educational events

UT said it also wants to hold workshops at the center to help students understand financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced a new partnership with the Change Center in Knoxville to provide educational and recreational opportunities for middle and high school students.

UT said it has forged a five-year partnership with the Change Center, which will allow the university to host events such as back-to-school bashes, tailgates, college nights, educational awareness projects and more at the center.

"It is important to me personally, and to our university, that UT is not only a place for people to come, but also a place that serves the people of Tennessee in their own communities,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “This partnership with the Change Center puts UT in the heart of East Knoxville, doing important work that makes access to the kind of life-changing opportunities that higher education affords easier for young people who live within arm’s reach of our campus.”

UT said it is also discussing holding workshops at the center to help students understand financial aid and scholarship opportunities. Three schools in Knoxville -- Austin-East Magnet High School, Fulton High School and Central High School -- are among the 38 schools statewide designated as Flagship schools. Students admitted to UT who graduate from those schools are awarded a scholarship that will cover eight semesters of tuition and fees.

“It’s important that we use our experience and expertise to build a mutually beneficial partnership with an organization so vital to our community,” said Tyvi Small, vice chancellor for diversity and engagement. “The center can be a linchpin for helping the university connect with highly talented and motivated high school students and give them opportunities that can change their lives while also providing the university a home off campus to make a deeper impact through engaged scholarship.”

UT said it will host a back-to-school event at the Change Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. Students will receive school supplies and be able to enjoy some roller-skating and a bounce house.