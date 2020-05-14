The Change Center launched a new program along with Dogwood Arts that will help keep kids engaged and busy this summer.

The Art Kits for Kids program will provide kits to underprivileged children. Each kit has drawing and coloring supplies, scissors, glue sticks and more.

Dr. Nicole Chandler, the executive director for the Change Center, said she wants kids to express themselves as we all adapt to this "new normal."

"We are very fortunate... from all of our partners and sponsors, we've been able to provide hot meals for our families. So this is addition another layer of support to provide a way to process and provide a form of expression," she said,

While the Change Center remains closed for the time being, they will open up briefly at 203 Harriet Tubman Street to provide the kits each Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.