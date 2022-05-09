Charles Susano, retired longtime Tennessee appeals court judge, dies

The Knoxville native served on the appeals court from 1994 until his retirement in 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Retired Tennessee appeals court judge Charles Susano died over the weekend.

Services are pending at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville, according to the family. He died over the weekend.

The Knoxville native was the longest-serving state appellate judge when he retired formally in April 2020, having been appointed to the state Court of Appeals in 1994.

Colleagues and friends recalled him Monday as a warm and compassionate man and a dedicated jurist.

"Judge Susano was an extraordinary person," Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee said Monday. "Although he had physical challenges that would have sidelined most people, Judge Susano became one of the most influential appellate judges in the state. As Chief Judge of the Tennessee Court of Appeals, he will long be remembered for his appellate decisions that were based on the law and grounded in common sense, mercy, and compassion. Judge Susano had a deep and abiding faith and love for his family, friends, and the rule of law. He had many friends, and to be his friend was truly an honor and blessing."

Susano was widely admired and respected for his service, having received the Tennessee Bar Association's Justice Frank F. Drowota III Outstanding Judicial Service Award in 2017 and been named Appellate Judge of the Year by the American Board of Trial Advocates, Tennessee Chapter, in 2003.

The Knoxville Bar also recognized him with its Courage in the Face of Adversity Award.

In the early 1990s, Susano suffered permanent paralysis in a mishap that required him to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life. The injury never set him back, however, and he was a familiar and friendly face around downtown and in attendance at community gatherings.

For years Susano and his son, Charlie, the Knox County Circuit Court clerk, made it a tradition to buy pizzas for youth in Knox County juvenile custody during the Super Bowl. WBIR profiled them two years ago.

The judge also was an author, publishing a book about the late U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Taylor of the East Tennessee bench.

Susano also had sat as a special judge on the Tennessee Supreme Court.

At his retirement, the judge observed it had "been the highest honor of my life to have served the people of the state of Tennessee, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity.”

Susano was a 1958 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned his law degree in 1963 from the University of Tennessee College of Law. He loved Notre Dame so much he made the university's fight song his ring tone.

Before being appointed to the bench in 1994, Susano practiced law about 30 years in Knoxville.