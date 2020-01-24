CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Tennessee father is being honored after he gave the gift of life following his passing.

According to NBC affiliate WCBD in Charleston, South Carolina, 29-year-old Justin Holt moved to the Lowcountry from Tennessee about a year ago.

After he passed away, doctors and nurses lined the hallway of Trident Medical Center at 2 a.m. Thursday for the Honor Walk. Justin was an organ donor, so hospital staff wanted to show their respect to him and his family for making the lifesaving gift.

Holt's mother said his selflessness will help save others' lives.

"After my experience, I have learned the importance of organ donation and how his life ending can make a huge difference in other lives," his mother Christy Holt said.

Holt's parents said he was a very giving person. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

According to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, more than 113,000 men, women and children were on the national transplant waiting list as of July 2019. 20 people die each day waiting for a transplant, and every 10 minutes a new person is added to the waiting list.

If you'd like to sign up to become an organ donor, you can learn more at this website. You can also click here to visit Donate Life Tennessee's website.

You can find more resources and learn how to become a living donor on the Health Resources and Services Administration's website.

