The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire was deemed accidental due to unattended cooking.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte second-grader saved the day Tuesday, notifying their parents when they saw smoke coming from their neighbor's apartment on Brooktree Drive in west Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the child's father and other neighbors were able to go inside the apartment and rescue the elderly occupant of the apartment as a result.

Fire officials said the occupant and a rescuer were evaluated on the scene by Mecklenburg EMS (Medic).

The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental, due to unattended cooking. Charlotte Fire estimated $12,000 worth of fire loss at the location.

Update Structure Fire; neighbors rescued occupant from apartment. 2nd grader notified parents that smoke was coming from neighbors apartment. Dad & other neighbors went inside & rescued elderly occupant; rescuer & occupant evaluated on scene by @MecklenburgEMS & released. https://t.co/UR36qqbtVk pic.twitter.com/dhaH4z1SEo — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2021

