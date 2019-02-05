As a massive plume of dark smoke continues to rise from a fire at the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling center, some people miles away from the fire are finding charred remnants of debris raining down on their yards.

People in the Corryton more than 10 miles away from the scene of the fire say they noticed things like charred pieces of paper floating down from a cloud of smoke.

One person sent pictures of burnt leaflets and paper that rained down in their yard:

Mariah Brown

People said pieces of burnt paper floated down from a smoke plume from a fire at a Knoxville waste facility.

Mariah Brown

Winds had pushed the smoke cloud from the fire out as far as Union, Grainger and Jefferson Counties, so it looks like some of the burnt trash and recycling that was light enough to be carried by the wind was picked up with the smoke.

The particulate matter in the smoke was so thick, it was clearly picked up on radar.

As of 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday -- winds had pushed the smoke as far north as Union and Grainger County.

WBIR

