TBI: 17-year-old from Chattanooga found safe after endangered child alert issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were looking for Patricia Hernandez-Escalante who was last seen on Tuesday.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that a 17-year-old was found safe after they issued an endangered child alert. They said Patricia Henandez-Escalante was found safe in Newport News, VA.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Wednesday for a 17-year-old missing from Chattanooga.

They said Patricia Hernandez-Escalante was last seen on Tuesday. They said she is around 5' tall and weighs around 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Additional information about Henandez-Escalante, such as details about where she was last seen and whether she was traveling anywhere, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.