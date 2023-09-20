TBI: 17-year-old from Chattanooga found safe after endangered child alert issued

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that a 17-year-old was found safe after they issued an endangered child alert. They said Patricia Henandez-Escalante was found safe in Newport News, VA.
--
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Wednesday for a 17-year-old missing from Chattanooga.
They said Patricia Hernandez-Escalante was last seen on Tuesday. They said she is around 5' tall and weighs around 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Additional information about Henandez-Escalante, such as details about where she was last seen and whether she was traveling anywhere, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.
Anyone with information about her location should reach out to the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.