Chattanooga Fire Department and mutual aid respond to commercial fire at Camping World

A three-alarm commercial fire at Camping World on Ringgold Road was reported Friday.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Fire personnel are assisting the East Ridge Fire Department with firefighting operations on the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire at Camping World on Ringgold Road.

Catoosa County Fire Department has also arrived on the scene to assist with mutual aid.

More Chattanooga Fire companies have been requested and additional firefighters are headed there now.