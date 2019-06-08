CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The man who broke into a Chattanooga wildlife refuge to "play fetch" with a bobcat will pay for his lapse in judgment.

Cayden Melia, 21, will have to pay nearly $400 dollars and do 80 hours of community service for breaking into the bobcat cage at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center in June. The community service will involve the removal of invasive plants at the center, but he's been banned from the exhibits.

Cayden Melia

WRCB

He told police he was drinking and kayaking when he broke into Evi the bobcat's cage.

The bobcat did escape and roamed Lookout Mountain for about a week before she returned to the center on her own.

Melia was charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing. He's expected back in court on November 4th - to make sure he has completed all hours of community service and paid his dues.

WRCB contributed to this report.

