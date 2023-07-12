Chattanooga police identify woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday

Chattanooga police have identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend as Lisa Hill, 60, from Knoxville.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of E. 11th Street near the Chatt Foundation. Officers arrived to find 60-year-old Lisa Hill, of Knoxville, with life-threatening injuries.

Hill was taken to the hospital where she later died. No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Saturday.

It happened around 11:00 A.M. on E 11th Street.