CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) — A Chattanooga woman took to Facebook to thank a team of Chick-fil-A employees who jumped in to help her family after a car crash.

That post has since gone viral.

"I thought just a few of my friends would come by and say thank you, but it has just gone viral," Virginia Kohl said.

Kohl was involved in a crash on Tuesday near the Chick-fil-A on Gunbarrel Road.

Her two kids were in the back seat.

Kohl recounted the experience, “I was shocked, scared, concerned for the other driver, concerned for my babies. I just did not know what to do. I didn't even know who to call my mind was just blank."

She said a team of Chick-fil-A employees came to her rescue. One called 911. Another ran to help the other driver, who was taken to the hospital.

Manager Jeff Corvin jumped in to care for Kohl's two children.

"He said to me, ‘if you trust me, I’ll take your kids inside. I'm a father of four, and I will take good care of them,' and he did,” Kohl said.

"I think that is stuff that should naturally happen. I don't think there is anything above and beyond. I just think that is just the way we should act and treat each other," Corvin said.

Corvin can't imagine not running to help. He said Kohl's concern for the other driver made an impact on him.

"Seeing her so concerned for the other lady in the accident was, that was her focus on the other person that to me was inspiring that she was putting her needs above her own," Corvin added.

Kohl and Corvin reunited a few days after the crash, amazed at the response on Facebook.

"It means that there is good in the world, and we need to focus on it," Kohl said. "And we need to focus on people like Jeff and people like the employees of Chick-fil-A, and they are amazing. They are God sent, and I love it."

