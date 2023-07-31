Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy

The woman was a School Resource Officer at Pleasant View Elementary School.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The sudden loss of a Cheatham County deputy has the city reeling.

Tashia Biggs, 30, was a deputy and School Resource Officer at Pleasant View Elementary School. She died on July 30, according to the Cheatham County Funeral Home. She was born in Nashville and attended Cheatham County Central High School.

“She was known for her big heart, never depriving anyone of the ability to live a happy life, proud of her work, and was passionate about volunteering with Camp Hope every year,” her obituary says.

Visitation for the deputy will be at the Cheatham County Funeral Home on Aug. 3, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m.