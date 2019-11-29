More than 2 million Christmas lights are shining bright for the yearly Pinnacle Speedway in Lights event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The dazzling light show returned to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 23rd season on Nov. 15 and runs through Jan. 4 each day from 6 to 10 p.m. People take a 4-mile festive lap around 'The World's Fastest Half-Mile.'

Take a look:

Most vehicles with 8 or fewer people inside cost $15 to take a drive through the lights display Sunday through Thursday and $20 on Fridays and Saturdays. Vans with 9 or more people cost $30 every day, and a bus of 24 or more will cost $100 every day.

Another option you can choose from is called the "Jingle Bell Lane." This lets you skip to the front of the line. It is only available on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 7, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23. That option will cost $45 for cars and $55 for vans.

Proceeds from the attraction will benefit Speedway Children's Charities.

The display will run through Jan. 4 and will be open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. The Ice Rink presented by HVAC will be open Nov. 14 to Jan. 12.

The Appalachian Christmas Village on the speedway's infield will feature craft and food vendors, carnival rides, a fireplace to keep people warm and roast marshmallows, and Santa himself.