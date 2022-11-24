Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing

24-year-old Chelsie Walker disappeared around Halloween. She was later found dead in a rural part of Monroe County.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday.

Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.

24-year-old Chelsie Walker disappeared around Halloween. About a week later, police found her remains in a remote part of Monroe County. The Madisonville community gathered earlier in November to honor Walker and help her family.

Tracy Smith, Walker's mother gave a heartfelt speech about her journey looking for her child from the moment she realized she was missing.

"I broke down because yeah, it's my baby, you know," Tracy Smith, Walker's mother said. "Just want her home."

It was Halloween, Smith said, she knew something was wrong when she went to work that day. She was calling and texting her daughter. After going to the police, she started looking for her.

"We drove around and went everywhere we could putting up these flyers," Smith said.

About a week later, Smith said police told her they found her daughter’s body, but she was not letting go.

"I just kept hoping," Smith said. "I was like, you're wrong, you're wrong. My baby's coming home."

The community gathered at Kefauver Park to honor Walker’s life and help with burial expenses and Walker's two children with donations. Smith said this place was their hang-out and where they celebrated Walker’s Sweet 16 birthday party.

The Madisonville Police Department's Detective Division notified the Monroe County Sheriff's Office of their findings and a joint investigation was launched into her disappearance.

According to an affidavit filed in Monroe County General Sessions Court, a man named Andrew Young is facing a charge related to the case: fraudulent use of a debit card. He is also facing multiple methamphetamine charges, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Nov. 3, deputies arrested Young and booked him into the Monroe County Jail on the charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy said in the affidavit they were investigating Walker's disappearance, saying she had left a Walmart in Madisonville with another man on Oct. 29. Walker's vehicle was found abandoned in the store's parking lot.

The deputy said Walker was seen getting into a vehicle with another man, who he identified as Hayden Millsaps. The deputy spoke with Millsaps, who said he picked Walker up and they went to Young's home on Sawmill Road in Tellico Plains.

The affidavit said Young told investigators Walker and Millsaps had arrived at his home on Oct. 29, which was the last time she was reported being seen by anyone.

The deputy said they ran a check on Walker's bank card and discovered it was used to buy gas at a station on Highway 68 in Tellico Plains. The officer said they reviewed camera footage from the gas station and saw Young using the card, saying it happened around 1:19 p.m. on the day Walker had disappeared.

The deputy said Young did not have consent to use the card to make the purchase.

After conducting a search warrant at Young's home, deputies said they found a one-pot meth lab inside a dryer in the home as well as a handgun. Young is scheduled to appear in court for the fraudulent card use charge on Nov. 15.

According to the MCSO, Millsaps was also arrested and has charges pending that are unrelated to Walker's death.