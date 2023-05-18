Rural Metro crews responding to chemical spill of around a gallon of an 'acid liquid' in North Knox Co.

Rural Metro said that around a gallon of an "acid liquid" spilled at Dry Gap Pike and Dante Road on Thursday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said Thursday evening that crews were responding to a chemical spill in North Knox County.

They said around a gallon of an "acid liquid" spilled near the intersection of Dry Gap Pike and Dante Road. They said crews were working to identify and neutralize the acid, before opening the roadway to motorists.

They said no evacuations were expected because of the spill.

Additional information, such as circumstances surrounding the spill the kind of acid it is, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.