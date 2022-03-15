First phase of project to extend Cherahala Boulevard in West Knox Co. wrapping up

Crews have added a new section of roadway that will extend Cherahala Boulevard roughly a quarter-mile to connect to Coward Mill Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Knox County crews are finishing up work on the first phase of the Cherahala Boulevard extension project in the Hardin Valley area.

Crews have added a new section of roadway that will extend Cherahala Boulevard roughly a quarter-mile to connect to Coward Mill Road, adding a more convenient and safer route to Pellissippi Parkway via Hardin Valley Road.

The current intersection of Coward Mill Road with Pellissippi consists of a stop sign where drivers have to turn directly onto the parkway.

“Pellissippi Parkway has interstate volumes of traffic with 60,000 to 70,000 cars a day, many running 70 to 80 miles per hour. That’s a very hazardous thing,” said Snowden. “With this road, you’ll be able to turn, go to Hardin Valley Road, and get on the interchange to hopefully make Pellissippi Parkway much safer. The difference is a stop sign versus an on-ramp.”

The county said phase 1 of the project is important to facilitate traffic on Coward Mill Road for the new Northwest Elementary School. The school is expected to open fall 2023.

The county said the interchange with Coward Mill Road will have one lane of traffic in each direction and a center turn lane. The project also adds a multi-use path for pedestrians.