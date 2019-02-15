SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A spokesperson for the City of Sevierville confirms reports that the Eastern Band of the Cherokee has agreed to buy a parcel of land just off I-40 at exit 407.

The Cherokee could use the land to build a casino, if Tennessee law were changed to allow that, but for now city officials say Cherokee leaders told them they believe it is a good spot for future commerce and are not banking on being able to build a casino.

Casino gambling is not legal in Tennessee. The Cherokee do operate a casino on tribal land in North Carolina.

The land is located behind Smokies Stadium and is very near Bass Pro Shops and other retailers, right off the busy exit to Sevier County.