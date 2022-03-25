Cherokee National Forest firefighters to conduct controlled burns through March 30 in Tellico district

People may see or smell smoke and flames coming from the Blue Mountain and Cowcamp areas of the forest starting Friday from prescribed burns.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cherokee National Forest will be conducting more controlled burns from Friday through Wednesday in the Tellico Ranger District of the forest in Monroe County.

Firefighters will have a window from March 25 through March 30 to conduct the burns, pending favorable weather and fuel conditions. People may see or smell smoke during the next few days as forest management crews work.

Foresters said the burns are planned for the Blue Mountain area east of Citico Creek between Little Citico Creek and Bivens Branch, and the Cowcamp area inside Double Camp Loop Road.

"Because of changing weather conditions, it is difficult to say exactly what days burns will be conducted. In many cases the decision to burn cannot be made until the day of the burn. As weather conditions allow, prescribed burning will be going on throughout the spring," the U.S. Forest Service said.

Controlled burns help reduce future fire hazards and improve habitats by managing desired vegetation.