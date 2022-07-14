Cherokee National Forest announces pause on ginseng permits

In response to major declines in ginseng populations, Cherokee National Forest is putting a hold on issuing ginseng permits.

CLEVELAND, Tenn — Due to concern for overall ginseng reductions, U.S. Forest Service officials announced they will not be issuing ginseng permits for the Cherokee National Forest until further notice.

Forests have been restricting or eliminating permits for collecting medicinal herbs over the last 10 years in response to declining ginseng populations, according to a release.

"Due to major declines in populations of ginseng, we feel it is necessary to put a hold on issuing any permits until further notice. It is our responsibility to ensure any harvesting of ginseng is sustainable," said Michael Wright, the acting forest supervisor for the Cherokee National Forest.

Highly cherished for its large, fleshy roots, which are believed to have medicinal value, ginseng is a native plant of Tennessee that grows mostly in moist, cool mountain forests, according to the forest service.